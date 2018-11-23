MV Agusta Brutale Gets Funkier Shades For 2019

2019 Brutale 800 gets three new dual-tone colours: Intense Sky Blue & Night Grey, Ice Grey & Aviation Grey, and Fire Red & Night Grey

Apart from the new colours, there are no mechanical changes

2019 Brutale 800 likely to arrive in India in first quarter of 2019

We all know MV Agusta is known to create some of the most beautiful motorcycles to ever grace the planet. Case in point is the Superveloce 800 unveiled at this year’s EICMA. Recently, the Italian manufacturer updated the F3 800 range with new colours, and now it’s the turn of the 2019 MV Agusta Brutale 800 to undergo the same transformation. This new version comes in three new dual-tone colour schemes - Sky Blue & Night Grey, Ice Grey & Aviation Grey, and Fire Red & Night Grey. The fuel tank and the tail cowl are finished in the lighter shade while the rest of the bodywork, along with the engine and underpinnings, are all black. However, the frame on the grey variant is painted red while the blue and the red ones get white and black frames respectively. The Brutale logo on the fuel tank extensions neatly match with the colour of the tank too. Out of the three, we particularly like the red one as it really brings out the feral character of the motorcycle.

The current India-spec motorcycle comes in three different colours: Ice Pearl White & Matt Metallic Graphite, Red & Matt Silver, Black Matt Metallic & Matt Silver. This however, is the 2018 model, and we expect the 2019 version to enter our shores in the first quarter of next year. The bike is sold via the CBU route in the country and competes with the Ducati Monster 821, Yamaha MT-09, Aprilia Shiver 900 and Triumph Street Triple RS.

Mechanically, there are no changes for the new-gen bike. It continues to be powered by 798cc in-line, 3-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 110.1PS at 11,500rpm and 83Nm at 7600rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission with slipper clutch and bidirectional quick shifter. You also get four riding modes in addition to an eight-level adjustable traction control.

The trellis frame employs Marzocchi upside down front forks and a Sachs progressive monoshock at the rear, both fully-adjustable. Braking duty is handled by dual 320mm front discs with Brembo radial calipers and a 220mm rear disc.

Source: zigwheels.com