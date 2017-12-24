A local court today quashed non-bailable warrants issued against Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som and BJP MP Bhartendu Singh in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
The NBWs were issued on November 15 following permission from the state government to prosecute them.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Madhu Gupta yesterday quashed non-bailable warrants against four persons--Rana, Som, Singh and a man identified as Chandra Pal.
Their lawyer in a plea had contended they had already been given bail under section 153a of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups).
Defence counsel Anil Jindal requested the court that the warrents be quashed.
The accused are facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating prohibitory orders deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint.
It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchayat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.
Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: Court Quashes Non-Bailable Warrants Against BJP Legislators Accused Of Inciting Violence
A local court today quashed non-bailable warrants issued against Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som and BJP MP Bhartendu Singh in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Big Blow To AIADMK As Dhinakaran Wins
- Dhinakaran's Win Spells Trouble For State Govt
- Jairam Thakur Is The New CM Of Himachal Pradesh
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Many Who Wanted BJP To Fail Aren't Congress Supporters But Were Worried Of Religious Nationalism
- Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In The Fodder Scam Case
- New Delhi Foils ISI's Attempt To 'Honeytrap' Indian Officials In Islamabad
- Cinema Halls In Rajasthan Vandalised Over Salman Khan's Remark, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Posters Burnt
- Why Does Hindu Diaspora In Developed Multicultural Countries Hate Minorities Back Home In India?
- A Raja Raises Possibility Of 'Hegemonic' Forces Against DMK's Rise Behind 2G 'Conspiracy'
- Why Should Anybody Have Problem With Singing 'Vande Mataram'? Asks Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu
- Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In The Fodder Scam Case
Post a Comment