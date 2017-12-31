The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:24 pm National

Muslim Women Have Freed Themselves After Years Of Suffering: PM Modi On Triple Talaq Bill

Modi said Muslim women were facing hardships due to the prevailing practice of instant triple talaq for years. "But now they have found way to free themselves".
Outlook Web Bureau
Muslim Women Have Freed Themselves After Years Of Suffering: PM Modi On Triple Talaq Bill
File Photo
Muslim Women Have Freed Themselves After Years Of Suffering: PM Modi On Triple Talaq Bill
outlookindia.com
2017-12-31T12:28:53+0530

In his first remarks on the issue of instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said after "years of suffering", Muslim women have finally found a way out to "free" themselves from the practice.

He also said in 2018, people should work towards all- round development of the nation even as his government pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and terrorism.

Calling for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Modi said the mantra for the New Year should be "reform, perform, transform."

"Without referring to the Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill passed by Lok Sabha last week, Modi said Muslim women were facing hardships due to the prevailing practice of instant triple talaq for years. "But now they have found way to free themselves (from the practice)," he said.

The PM was delivering the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala via video conference.

Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers Sree Narayan Guru.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill Muslim Women BJP and Muslims Divorce, Separation, Talaq National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (2)
Next Story : Women Toilets To Be Painted In Pink As The Colour Symbolises Them, Says NDMC Mayor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters