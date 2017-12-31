Muslim Women Have Freed Themselves After Years Of Suffering: PM Modi On Triple Talaq Bill

In his first remarks on the issue of instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said after "years of suffering", Muslim women have finally found a way out to "free" themselves from the practice.
He also said in 2018, people should work towards all- round development of the nation even as his government pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and terrorism.
Calling for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Modi said the mantra for the New Year should be "reform, perform, transform."
"Without referring to the Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill passed by Lok Sabha last week, Modi said Muslim women were facing hardships due to the prevailing practice of instant triple talaq for years. "But now they have found way to free themselves (from the practice)," he said.
The PM was delivering the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala via video conference.
Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers Sree Narayan Guru.
(PTI)
Post a Comment
Triple Talaq is banned in Saidia ,Puristan and another 32 Islamic Countries including Naziria.
What is so special about Indian Muslims that they don't want to give their females some rights .Males wants to enjoy 4 wifes .Kick them one and all out along with children .They can remarry 4 new ones.
Congress is with Muslim Males .
Sir,
What about those women, who were abandoned without divorce, helpless? are you going to do anything for them too?