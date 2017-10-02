The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 October 2017 Last Updated at 1:29 pm National

Family Attacked, Forced To Vacate Seats On Delhi-Haridwar Passenger Train

Sukhpal Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police Baraut, said a search was on for the miscreants.
Outlook Web Bureau
Family Attacked, Forced To Vacate Seats On Delhi-Haridwar Passenger Train
Representative image
Family Attacked, Forced To Vacate Seats On Delhi-Haridwar Passenger Train
outlookindia.com
2017-10-02T13:36:33+0530

A family of three was attacked and forced to vacate their seats allegedly by a group of 12 unidentified men on-board Delhi-Haridwar passenger train near Baoli village, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the family, the accused group attacked them over seats following which Javed, his wife Zuma Beghum and her sister Reshma had to deboard at the Baoli Railway Station on Sunday.

Advertisement opens in new window

The victims were on their way from Thana Bhawan to Loni, police said.

Sukhpal Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police Baraut, said a search was on for the miscreants.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Javadekar Sees Red Over Pinarayi Vijayan’s Statement Flaying RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters