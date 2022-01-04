Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Murder Bid Case: Won't Take Coercive Action Against MLA Nitesh Rane Till Jan 7, Maha Police Tell HC

Pasbola argued that when Rane was questioned on December 24, the police had just begun their probe into the case.

Murder Bid Case: Won't Take Coercive Action Against MLA Nitesh Rane Till Jan 7, Maha Police Tell HC
Congress leader Narayan Rane with his sons Nitesh and Nilesh during a press conference in Mumbai. | PTI Photo/Santosh Hirlekar

Trending

Murder Bid Case: Won't Take Coercive Action Against MLA Nitesh Rane Till Jan 7, Maha Police Tell HC
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T20:06:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 8:06 pm

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that they would not take any coercive action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane till January 7 in an attempt to murder case registered against him in the state's Sindhudurg district.       

A single bench of C V Bhadang posted the anticipatory bail application filed by Rane for hearing on January 7 and directed the police to file their affidavit in response to the plea. Special public prosecutor Sudeep Pasbola told the court that a preliminary probe has revealed that Rane was allegedly the "mastermind" in the case and that he was evading interrogation.   

Pasbola sought time to file an affidavit following which Rane's advocate Niteen Pradhan sought interim protection from arrest for the legislator. “He (Rane) is being prosecuted only for humiliation. He appeared at the police station concerned on December 24, 2021 and his statement was recorded. Later, he was intimated that he might be arrested following which he sought pre-arrest bail,” Pradhan told the court.        

Related Stories

Delhi Imposes Fresh Restrictions Amid Omicron Surge | 10 Points

Pasbola argued that when Rane was questioned on December 24, the police had just begun their probe into the case. “However, on December 26, one of his (Rane) associates was arrested who revealed his role in the case. Our investigation has revealed that he (Rane) is the mastermind in the case,” Pasbola claimed. The high court then said it would hear both the applicant (Rane) and the police on January 7.          

Pasbola then gave an oral assurance to the court that till the next date of hearing (January 7), the police would not take any coercive action against Rane. The court also directed the police to produce before it the case diary. Nitesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, in his plea claimed he was falsely implicated in the case and that he was being targeted due to political rivalry.         

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

A sessions court in Sindhudurg had last week rejected Nitesh Rane's bail plea following which he moved the HC. In his plea, the MLA, who represents the Kankavali constituency in Sindhudurg, claimed the case against him was registered with the sole aim of preventing his participation in the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections that were held on December 30, 2021.      

An FIR was registered against Nitesh Rane and others at the Kankavali police station last month under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention). The case pertains to the alleged attack on local Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaign of the bank elections. In a setback to the Shiv Sena, a panel led by Narayan Rane had won the Sindhudurg District Central Cooperative Bank elections.

-With PTI Inputs 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai Maharashtra Police Bombay High Court BJP Murder Affidavits
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement