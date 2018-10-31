Video | 'Mummy, I Love You, Not Scared To See Death Before My Eyes': DD Cameraman's Message During Maoist Ambush

During a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarhg’s Dantewada district on Tuesday, a Doordarshan assistant cameraman recorded a message for his mother.

In an unverified video clip shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Twitter, the assistant cameraman is seen saying “I may be killed in this attack, but, Mummy, I love you.”

Exemplary courage, dedication — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 31, 2018

Doordarshan cameraman Achyutanand Sahu and two policemen, Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh and Assistant Constable Manglu, were killed and two other security personnel injured when Maoists attacked them near Nilawaya under Aranpur police station limits.

Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P told PTI the incident took place when a squad of local police was carrying out patrolling on motorcycles from Sameli camp towards Nilawaya.

The Maoists have called upon voters to boycott the Assembly polls in the state, which has 90 seats.

The first phase of polls covering 18 constituencies of eight Maoist-affected districts Bastar, Kanker Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon will

be held on November 12.

The remaining 72 constituencies will witness polling on November 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

