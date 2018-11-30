Mumbai: Woman Held For Marrying Underage Boy, Charged With Sexual Assault

In a puzzling case, the Mumbai Police has arrested a 22-year old woman on the charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy who she has claimed to be her husband.

The woman, who has a five-month-old baby from the relationship, has been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, according to a report in the Times of India.

The woman has been additionally booked for kidnapping and criminal intimidation as well as Child Marriage Act, according to the report.

The woman has contested the charges and claimed that their relationship is consensual. She has also claimed that her husband is not underage.

The incident came to light when the boy's mother lodged a complaint in December 2017 accusing the woman of kidnapping her son and forcing him into the marriage.

Although the age of consent for sex in India for all genders is 18, the legal age for marriage is 18 years for women and 21 years for men.