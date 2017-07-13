Mumbai Teenager Booked For Anti-Bal Thackeray Comment On Social Media
A Mumbai teenager was on Thursday booked for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on a Facebook against Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
Lal Singh Rajput, a Shiv Sena activist from suburban Kandivali, had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police against Ahmed Shaikh (17) for posting comments hurting religious sentiments on Facebook against Thackeray, reported news agency PTI.
A case under section 295 (A) (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC has been registered against the accused, the official said.
No arrest has been made and the investigation is underway.
In 2002 two girls from Palghar were arrested for posting comments protesting the closure of shops following the death of Bal Thackeray.
(INPUTS FROM PTI)
