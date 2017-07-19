Mumbai Police To Drop FIR Against AIB For Dog-Filter Meme On PM Modi

Mumbai police have decided to drop the FIR against comedy group All India Bakchod (AIB) for posting a meme on Snapchat showing PM Modi with a dog filter.

A report in Mid-Day says that sources within the Mumbai police confirmed to the tabloid that a C Summary will be filed in the case. A C Summary is filed when there is an error in facts while filing the criminal complaint.

On Friday, the cyber cell of Mumbai police on Friday registered an FIR against All India Bakchod after the comedy group posted a meme showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the dog filter on Snapchat. The FIR was registered after legal consultation at cyber police station at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

After AIB posted a meme which was a collage of Narendra Modi's doppelganger waiting at a Railway Station and a doctored image of the PM using the dog filter, many supporters of the Prime Minister bashed the comedy group, eventually forcing it to take down the meme.

The controversy didn't seem to die down with that as matters soon took a legal course with the Mumbai Police filing an FIR for the same.

All India Bakchod is no alien to controversies and legal trouble. Co-founder Tanmay Bhatt faced severe backlash last year when he shared a video titled 'Sachin v/s Lata Civil War' which featured him acting as the former cricketer and singer. The video too received criticism and attracted several FIRs.

