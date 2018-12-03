﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area

Ten fire engines, seven jumbo tankers and three quick response vehicles have been pressed into action to battle the fire.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
  • Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area
    Residential areas are very close to where the fire is raging.
    PHOTO BY Twitter/ @photowallah
  • Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area
    A massive blaze broke out in a forest on a hill near Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai on Monday evening.
    PHOTO BY PTI Photos
  • Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area
    Although, there were no reported casualties, a heavy damage to the forest is being feared.
    PHOTO BY PTI Photos
  • Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area
    A major fire erupted in the Aarey forest near Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai on Monday evening.
    PHOTO BY Twitter
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Aarey Colony In Goregaon, Blaze Spreads To 4 Km Area
outlookindia.com
2018-12-04T00:12:58+0530

A massive fire erupted in the thick forests of Aarey Colony in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) precincts, near Goregaon suburb of north-west Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said.

The blaze was noticed on one of the forested hills in Habalpada, near the famed Film City, and it quickly spread to an estimated four km area.

Visible from long distances including the Western Express Highway, there were no reports of human casualties in the conflagration so far, the cause of which is not known.

Teams of the Forest Department, Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies were battling the blaze amidst fears that it could take a severe toll on rich the flora and fauna in the region.

The SGNP region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deers, hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Fire Forest Mumbai City National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hockey World Cup: Argentina Humble New Zealand, Become First To Qualify For Knock-Outs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters