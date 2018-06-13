Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Top Floor Of Beaumonde Towers, Deepika Padukone Among Residents

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Mumbai which houses the residence and office of bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

#WATCH: Level III fire breaks out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli's Prabhadevi locality. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/su2hKDEGr3
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Deepika was not inside the 34-storey Beaumonde building in Prabhadevi area where the blaze emanated from the top floor, according to fire department officials and sources close to the actress.

Deepika has a residence in one floor of the buildings and office in another but both were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.

Spot Visuals: Level - III fire in Beau Monde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli: 10 fire tenders, 2 quick response vehicles, 5 water tankers, 2 ambulances present at the site. No casualties reported. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/OHt8CP2U3s — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

No one was injured so far in the blaze which was reported at 2.08 pm, fire brigade sources said.

Over 90 people have been safely evacuated from the building even as the fire department personnel were trying to douse the fire, the sources said.

At least 10 fire engines, two quick response vans, five water tankers have been put in service to douse the fire.

