The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 June 2018 Last Updated at 5:02 pm National

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Top Floor Of Beaumonde Towers, Deepika Padukone Among Residents

Deepika has residence in one floor of the building and office in another but both were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.
Outlook Web Bureau
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Top Floor Of Beaumonde Towers, Deepika Padukone Among Residents
ANI/Twitter
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On Top Floor Of Beaumonde Towers, Deepika Padukone Among Residents
outlookindia.com
2018-06-13T17:25:42+0530

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Mumbai which houses the residence and office of bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Deepika was not inside the 34-storey Beaumonde building in Prabhadevi area where the blaze emanated from the top floor, according to fire department officials and sources close to the actress.

Deepika has a residence in one floor of the buildings and office in another but both were unaffected by the fire, said the sources close to her.

No one was injured so far in the blaze which was reported at 2.08 pm, fire brigade sources said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Over 90 people have been safely evacuated from the building even as the fire department personnel were trying to douse the fire, the sources said.

READ ALSO: Uphaar Tragedy Anniversary: Scary Reel Of Memory For Honeymoon Couple From Kerala

At least 10 fire engines, two quick response vans, five water tankers have been put in service to douse the fire.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Deepika Padukone Mumbai Maharashtra Actor/Actress Fire National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Messi Mania Takes Over As Albiceleste's Fans Descend On Moscow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters