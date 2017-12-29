The Website
﻿
29 December 2017 Last Updated at 9:06 am

Mumbai Fire: 14 Killed, 19 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Kamala Mills Compound

The fire at Kamala Mills Compound, Mumbai, broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg
Outlook Web Bureau
    Representational Image
    Representational Image
Fourteen people were killed and 19 others injured after a major fire broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel here, an official said on Friday.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

"The cooling operations are underway. Some of the injured people are in critical condition," the official said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the civic-run KEM and Sion hospitals, the official from the BMC disaster management unit said.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operation, he said.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

According to the official, the cause of the fire remains to be ascertained.

