'DDLJ' Completes 23-Year Run At Maratha Mandir In Mumbai

﻿
The 1995 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has crossed more than 1200 weeks at the single-theatre ciname Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-10-24T14:01:59+0530

Mumbai's iconic theatre Maratha Mandir has completed an uninterrupted 23-year run of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge". It's been 1200 weeks and Maratha Mandir is still in love with this Bollywood rom-com.

The 1995 film saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol emerge as romantic heartthrobs in Bollywood, with stellar performances by Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his gratitude for the love and adulation.

"A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank you for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ (sic)," he tweeted.

Kajol added, "1200 weeks and still running! Thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on #DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us. @iamsrk @yrf #AdityaChopra."

Fondly called "DDLJ", the film is remembered for its picturesque European locales and Punjab's mustard fields, which went to become one of many signatures of the film. The Swiss mountain Jungfraujoch continues to have the on-screen DDLJ couple's poster for its Indian tourists.

Songs like "Na jaane mere", "Tujhe dekha" and "Ruk ja" by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu on memorable tunes by Jatin-Lalit still rule the hearts of diehard romantics.

"Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge" was Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director.

It starred Kajol alongside SRK, a blockbuster screen pair who appeared opposite each other in several films like "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "My Name Is Khan" and "Dilwale".

