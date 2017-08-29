Mumbai Wades In Water As Heavy Rain Pounds City And Adjoining Regions

In what is seen as repeat of 2005 rains recorded as the heaviest, many areas of Mumbai and adjoining Navi Mumbai and Thane regions have been flooded in the incessant rains that began on Monday and continuted on Tuesday.

The rains have halted the daily life city, delaying suburban train services and leaving vehicles crawling through water- logged roads in low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that that heavy rain will lash Mumbai till Wednesday

The city is submerged in waist-deep water and could cause greater disruption with industrialist Anand Mahindra terming it a 'typhoon-like weather', reported the NDTV.

Suburban train services were suspended on main line between Parel&Kurla frm 1230 hrs and on Harbour line between Vadala Road-Kurla from 1220hrs, ANI reported.

3 teams of NDRF stationed in Mumbai have been put on alert and 2 additional teams have been moved from Pune to Mumbai. The BMC has reported 3 incidents of wall collapse,16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees/branches falling in past 24 hours.

(Courtesy: Twitter/@AngitaVikram)

The Mumbai police have alerted people on their Twitter handle and are constantly updating on the situation.

'Traffic moving slow at multiple places across the city due to heavy downpour & water logging. Travel with care Mumbai.' the pinned tweet read.

#Traffic moving slow at multiple places across the city due to heavy downpour & water https://t.co/B9OYwCWL9p with care Mumbai #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Considering the gravity of the situation, Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s son, has asked people to step out of their houses only if it is absolutely necessary.

All pumps and pumping stations are in operation. It isn't a panic situation but only step outside your house is absolutely necessary — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2017

The engine and nine coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express also derailed between Vasind and Asangaon stations in Maharashtra early today following a landslide due to heavy rains.

"It is suspected that a portion of the tracks was washed away due to heavy rains in the Kasara Ghats section since there has been long spell of incessant and torrential rains since the past few days," the official said.

Taking into consideration the heavy rainfall warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was ready to tackle "any eventuality".

(Courtesy: Twitter/@cherrybhai)

The continuous showers caused waterlogging in Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri, Sakinaka areas , which ultimately resulted in slowing down of the traffic on Monday.

"From 8 am to 3 pm yesterday, three of BMC-run weather stations in the city recorded heavy and incessant rains. The weather station in Mumbai city recorded 30.92 mm rain, while those in eastern and western suburbs recorded 15.56 mm and 12.42 mm rainfall respectively during that period," a statement issued by civic body had said on Monday.

Referring to IMD's forecast for the next 24 hours, the statement said that heavy to very heavy rain is predicted for the next 24 hours in Mumbai city and suburbs.

"Considering the heavy rainfall warning, our machinery is ready to tackle any eventuality," an official attached to the disaster management cell of the BMC said.

According to the official, four minor incidents of falling of tree branches, five cases of short-circuit and three cases of collapse of parts of houses were reported.

"A man named Dinanath Yadav (50) received injuries while he was carrying out some home repair work in suburban Juhu, when a portion of slab fell on him," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)