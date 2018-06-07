The Website
07 June 2018 Last Updated at 3:10 pm National

Mumbai: BMC Cancels Officers' Weekly Offs After Heavy Rain Warnings Issued By IMD

Heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday, leaving several vicinities waterlogged, including the Hindmata area near Dadar.
Outlook Web Bureau
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday cancelled the weekly Saturday and Sunday offs for its officers after heavy rain warnings were issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday, leaving several vicinities waterlogged, including the Hindmata area near Dadar. Waterlogged streets have also caused for hampered traffic mobility in the city.

Furthermore, a Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight, 9W-117 was diverted to Ahmedabad airport due to the heavy rains on Thursday.

Earlier, water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi.

According to media reports, services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions.

(ANI)

