Mahendra Singh Dhoni, arguably India's most successful captain, is fighting to stay relevant even as the national team under Virat Kohli continues to make giant strides in establishing itself as one of the great sides ever to assemble.

Dhoni, who won all three ICC-sanctioned tournaments – the two World Cups and the Champions Trophy, is cooling his heels while the team starts the Australia tour with the first T20I match on Wednesday in Brisbane. In fact, he was dropped from the squad. And there's no certainty that the former captain will be part of the Indian squad in the 2019 World Cup.

Despite the fluctuating fortunes in the field, the Ranchi man continues to command an unrivalled fan following even eclipsing the one boasts by Virat Kohli – the hottest property in world cricket today.

According to YouGov Influencer Index 2018, the 37-year-old is the most influential Indian sportsperson, and third overall behind Bollywood duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Dipika Padukone.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar is fourth in the list, ahead of Kohli.

Actors Akshay, Kumar Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan followed the cricketers. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra complete the top 10 list.

The YouGov Influencer Index 2018, which covered consumer perceptions of around 60 top Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities, is based on data collected online by YouGov among close to 1,948 respondents in India this month using its panel of over 6 million people worldwide.

The study also measures their awareness, likability, trustworthiness and influence in the following categories- health, wellness and beauty/ personal care, technology/ automotive, fashion, apparel and accessories, food, drink and travel and financial services.

"The overall influencer index is an average of awareness, likability, trust and individual sector influence score. The top ten list is dominated by male Bollywood celebrities and cricketers, however, Deepika Padukone is the top-ranked female celebrity in the list," YouGov said in a release.

