Mahendra Singh Dhoni, leading India for the 200th time in ODIs, failed to make a mark with the bat against Afghanistan in their final Super Four match of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Tuesday.

Dhoni made only eight from 17 balls, before getting out LBW in the 26th over to a Javed Ahmadi delivery which was going down. But with no review left for India, the 37-year-old walked.

Soon after the dismissal, fans trolled KL Rahul, who wasted the review in the 21st over. The opener was trapped in front by Rashid Khan after missing the ball.

Read some of the fan reactions here:

If KL Rahul Wouldn't Have Wasted That Review, MS Dhoni Would've Been Notout And Still On The Crease. #INDvsAFG #INDvAFG #AFGvIND #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/wkDetLtHco — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018

KL Rahul playing in Tests&T20 as an Opener,But why to play him at the middle order in ODIs,make him back up for the opening slot,there is bunch of players for the middle order,Why advantage to kl rahul?#INDvAFG #INDvsAFG — Kishan Kumar (@iamkishank) September 25, 2018

DRS has suddenly made on-field umpires immune from criticism. The umpire makes a shocker of a decision yet people are busy cursing KL Rahul for wasting a review. #INDvAFG — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 25, 2018

Sane thing here,when someone taking his legs out so much and ball is turning,how can umpire gives out??? And KL Rahul is always over confidence as usual, people will not look this things,they will tell that Dhoni scored 8 only! #MSDhoni — Arnab Singh Dhoni (@onlyformsdhoni) September 25, 2018

MS Dhoni was not out but KL Rahul had already wasted the review. He had to walk. #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 https://t.co/0dQAaI3Us0 — Deepak Raj Verma (@iconicdeepak) September 25, 2018

Umpires make mistakes, I understand.



But if I get to meet this umpire guy today, I'll definitely punch him right on his face if India looses

And KL Rahul's review



@ICC #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/lCrClGAmeB — ShaunðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ (@shauntweets7) September 25, 2018

Dont know why KL Rahul took the DRS when he knew he has not edged the ball

Even DK denied him to take the review



#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 — Aparna (@Aparna10__) September 25, 2018

Dhoni was playing good it was not out and kl Rahul unnecessarily wasted the review... — R.G. (@guptarahul_23) September 25, 2018

Rahul, who's playing his first match of the tournament, played brilliantly until the dismissal. He made 60 off 66 balls.

Earlier, Afghanistan made 252/8 thanks to a blistering hundred from opener Mohammad Shahzad (124) and Mohammad Nabi's 64.