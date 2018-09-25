﻿
Dhoni made only eight from 17 balls, before getting out LBW in the 26th over to a Javed Ahmadi delivery which was going down. But with no review left for India, the 37-year-old walked.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2018
AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
outlookindia.com
2018-09-25T23:51:40+0530

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, leading India for the 200th time in ODIs, failed to make a mark with the bat against Afghanistan in their final Super Four match of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Tuesday.

Dhoni made only eight from 17 balls, before getting out LBW in the 26th over to a Javed Ahmadi delivery which was going down. But with no review left for India, the 37-year-old walked.

Soon after the dismissal, fans trolled KL Rahul, who wasted the review in the 21st over. The opener was trapped in front by Rashid Khan after missing the ball.

Read some of the fan reactions here:

Rahul, who's playing his first match of the tournament, played brilliantly until the dismissal. He made 60 off 66 balls.

Earlier, Afghanistan made 252/8 thanks to a blistering hundred from opener Mohammad Shahzad (124) and Mohammad Nabi's 64.

Post a Comment


or just type initial letters