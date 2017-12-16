Madhya Pradesh Cop 'Aims Gun' At Congress Leader Kamal Nath During Boarding, Overpowered By Other Officers

A Madhya Pradesh policeman deployed for security allegedly pointed his gun towards senior Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Chhindwara airstrip on Friday but was quickly pushed away and overpowered by other security personnel.

The incident took place when Nath was about to board a chartered plane for Delhi from a small airport in Chhindwara, which is about 320 km from state capital Bhopal, at 5 pm, said additional superintendent of police Neeraj Soni said. The Constable, Ratnesh Pawar, has been suspended.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Neeraj Soni said "One of the policemen deployed for security of (Congress MP) Kamal Nath ji suspiciously pointed the gun towards him at airport".

This incident came to light after Madhya Pradesh's former Advocate General and Rajya Sabha member, Vivek Tankha took to Twitter and condemned the incident.

Nath represents Chhindwara in Lok Sabha and is presently the longest serving member of the Indian Parliament. He has been elected nine times from Chhindwara. (ANI)