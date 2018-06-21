MP: Fifteen Members Of Family On Way To Condolence Meet Killed As Tractor-Trolley Hits Jeep

Fifteen members of a family on their way to a condolence meet were killed and five others injured when a tractor-trolley rammed into their jeep in the Morena district, on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The sand-laden tractor-trolley hit the overloaded jeep carrying nearly 20 people of a family around 6 am at a cross road near Ganjrampur village, Morena Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

Twelve of the victims died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries at a government hospital in Morena, he said.

Madhya Pradesh: 12 dead, 6 injured after a tractor trolley rammed into a jeep in Morena, in the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/45Hk8Ov8Gg — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2018

The five other injured people were undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said.

The victims, all from Gwalior district, were going to Ghurgan village for a condolence meeting, he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley, carrying sand mined illegally from the National Chambal Sanctuary, fled the spot after the accident, Sanghi said.

A case was registered against him, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

The deceased were identified as Prema Mahor (50), Veena Mahor (30), Parobai (45), Vijay Singh Mahor (60), Ranchod Mahor (30), Kuntobai Mahor (70), Ballu Mahor (35), Bhuri Mahor (50), Geetabai Mahor (30), Ramniwas Mahor (25), Rajbir Mahor (25), Rambeti Mahor (30), Antar Singh Mahor (50), Kailashi Mahor (50) and Uttam Mahor (56).

