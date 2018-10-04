﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  'Mowgli School' Inspires Children Living In Forest Areas To Educate Themselves

'Mowgli School' Inspires Children Living In Forest Areas To Educate Themselves

The Special Tiger Protection Force have embarked on a mission to educate children living in the forest areas.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
'Mowgli School' Inspires Children Living In Forest Areas To Educate Themselves
Representative Image (File)
'Mowgli School' Inspires Children Living In Forest Areas To Educate Themselves
outlookindia.com
2018-10-04T12:19:16+0530

'Mowgli School' located in the Dudhwa-Katarniya forest area, is busy giving wings to the dreams of village children.  The Special Tiger Protection Force, constituted for tiger conservation, have embarked on a mission to teach children living in the forest areas.

Children trek the difficult forest terrain and cover a distance of around 10 kilometres to study at the school.  "Special Tiger Protection Force was basically formed for ensuring safety of tigers and other wild animals, and for checking the man-animal conflict," said Ramesh Pandey, Field Director, Dudhwa Katarniya forest.

 "Sub-Inspector of STPF, Satyendra Kumar, during his stay at Motipur range, started teaching children of the village (which comes under the said forest range) a few days ago along with the other forest department staff," he said.

 Kumar started counselling the villagers and made them aware about the positive effect of education which "leads to overall betterment of children and secure their future".

"He made the villagers understand that instead of sending their children to collect firewood, they should send them to schools. He started Mowgli School and the education material is provided by the World Wildlife Fund (WFF)," Pandey said.  The official said that the school was functioning from the premises of Motipur eco-tourism centre.

"The classes are held in the evening and more than 150 children are attending the classes. Some children come from as far as 10 kilometres to study here. Most of the children who study here generally assist their families in day-to-day work. They take out time to study," Pandey said.

The famous 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai...' title song of the Hindi version of Japanese anime series 'Jungle Book Shonen Mowgli' is also sung by the students at the school.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh India Education Forest Schools Students Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : As Rupee Slides To All Time Low, RBI Eases Forex Borrowing Norms For Oil Companies
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters