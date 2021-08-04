Moving With The Times Woxsen’s New-Age BBA & B.Tech Programs

While there is a sharp rise in new roles and work profiles, the competition to bag these 21st century job opportunities is increasingly being driven by learning at the undergraduation level; especially in light of the changing business and industry environment. To succeed, students must be aptly prepared to compete in these environments.

There is greater demand from various stakeholders that the undergraduate programs deliver an appropriate return on investment. The value isn’t primarily economic, the experience, relevant knowledge, skills and ability (KSA) which the students develop, all contribute to the breadth of prerequisites necessary for their individual and professional growth. These diverse stakeholders most importantly include global universities, employers and students themselves.

According to the AISHE report, amongst the 11 important undergraduate programs are Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech). It makes it all the more necessary that these programs break the traditional barriers to embrace the ever evolving world & technology.

Woxsen University: The New-Age Focus in Undergraduate Programs

Synthesized from its legacy, industry connect and global network, Woxsen University has focused on 5 learning areas: Specialized KSA, Integrated Learning, Applied Learning, Global Outlook and Social Awareness, while designing its undergraduate programs.

Specialized KSA: Demonstrate broad and specific knowledge, skills and abilities, also awareness of the changing boundaries of knowledge in a specific field.

Integrated Learning: Multi-disciplinary and integrative approach towards practices in the specific domain of specialization.

Applied Learning: Focus on hands-on experience and practical application of knowledge, bringing theory and practice together

Global Outlook: Engaging in different perspectives, through exchange programs and diverse faculty, so student can address in a global context.

Social Awareness: Develop an ability to perform in a professional setting taking into consideration diverse backgrounds, cultures and understand social and ethical norms.

Woxsen’s New-Age BBA Programs

With globalization, modernization, and technological innovations, the conventional roles are either evolving or getting replaced. The BBA degree offered by Woxsen University covers the entire spectrum of new-age specializations, which equips students to fit into today’s world of business.

Woxsen’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), will open the enthralling world of business to students, while giving them a larger perspective on the works of it. The degree will empower students to shape their passion into a career, by providing a solid foundation in management & administration and allowing them to choose an area of interest aligned to their career goals.

The pairing of man and machine, and bringing effective working synergies, is what businesses are grappling with today. The business sector is expected to witness remarkable changes and hence look for professionals who are adaptive and can tackle with the modern-day challenges.

BBA programs offered at Woxsen include General Stream, Data Science & AI, E-Commerce & Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship Development & Financial Services. The course curriculum is designed with detailed research and inputs from leading academicians & industry experts.

Focused on Experiential Learning, the program offers training in advance labs like Bloomberg Finance Lab, AI & Robotics Lab and Behavioural & Analytics Lab. Taking it a notch higher in applied and differentiated learning, students engage in case studies, live projects, industry interactions & internships.

Woxsen also offers a unique concept called the Woxsen Trade Tower. The incubation centre provides mentorship & seed funding for business ideas by students, that have the potential and are commercially viable.

Woxsen’s BBA takes a holistic approach when it’s about students’ overall development. In addition to helping students get theory-based information, the focus is laid on improving critical thinking abilities, leadership, entrepreneurship and more.

Woxsen’s New-Age B.Tech Programs

The latest expansion in technology has opened doorways for new-age specializations for B. Tech graduates. We are witness to significant advances in main stream engineering programs like IT & Computer Science as well, while new specializations like AI technology, data science to cloud computing have emerged with burgeoning demand.

B,Tech at Woxsen University offers specializations in 3 in-demand domains like Computer Science, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Robotics. The programs are driven by innovation, stepping onto the turf of New & Disruptive Technology. Students are trained to possess 21st century skills to compete successfully in a global environment, demonstrating wealth of knowledge that enables them to start their corporate career or venture into entrepreneurship.

The program is backed by Woxsen’s state-of-the-art labs like AI & Robotics Lab, Analytics Lab, high-end Computer Labs to name a few. The infrastructure facilitates latest knowledge and practice in cutting-edge technology, specific to their domain of expertise. Real-time assignments and simulations, which may be used in a wide range of real-world industrial scenarios, help progress in one’s career.

With the guidance of industry experts, every aspect of the curriculum has been painstakingly designed; and furthering their exposure to the professional world are industry lectures like leadership Series, My First Billion Series #Unicorncalling and more. Industrial Visits & Internships form the other part of experiential learning.

Woxsen’s B.Tech programs seamlessly integrate basic science concepts to the latest technologies; developing important skills in strategic thinking, for scientific research implementation and communication.

Woxsen’s State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Facilitating New-Age Learning

Advanced Labs & Studios: Woxsen is home not only to latest labs and technology, but also to some of the largest and rare facilities. The iconic Bloomberg Finance Lab at Woxsen University is amongst the largest in India, while the AI & Robotics Lab and Analytics & Behavioural Lab drive innovation through advanced technology.

Vithal Gandhi Centre: Heralding a new generation of self-learning centres in higher education, perhaps one of the largest in India, Woxsen University’s brand new Library named the ‘Vithal Gandhi Centre’ is an expansive 70,000 Sq.ft facility. The centre provides students access to over 10,000 books and journals and 33000+ online resources.

Extracurricular and Sports: Fostering ‘learning beyond classrooms’ are the extracurricular activities ranging from 12+ Student led Clubs to various Sports Facilities. Woxsen has taken its students’ growth and development to a whole new level by creating an international standard sports arena called ‘The League’ which is regarded one of the best sports infrastructure in South Asia.

To know more about Woxsen University, visit www.woxsen.edu.in

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine