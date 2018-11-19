Motorcycle News Of The Week: Royal Enfield 650cc twins launched, Jawa Range launched, Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Open And More

The week that went by say two major launches. You had Royal Enfield treating Indian customers with the most affordable 650cc bikes to be sold here. The resurrection of Jawa gave many seasoned enthusiasts a heavy dose of nostalgia. Here are all the tidings of the week at a glance.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 launched:

Royal Enfield stirred up a storm at the launch event of their first multi-cylinder motorcycles. And it was not due to the delicious looking Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 that are set to whet appetites. Rather it was their fantastic pricing. How does a 650cc parallel twin motorcycle for under Rs 3 lakh on-road sound?

Jawa range launched:

The revival of the iconic Jawa brand saw the launch of not one but three new Jawa motorcycles. Christened the Jawa, Forty Two and Perak, these motorcycles offer heavy doses of nostalgia with assured performance and reliability thanks to their modern underpinnings.

Kawasaki Versys 1000 bookings open:

Kawasaki is set to relaunch its flagship ADV by April next year. The Japanese bikemaker will get the new 2019 model showcased at this years EICMA motorcycle show. The best bit. They intend to bring the Versys 1000 to India via the CKD route instead of the CBU one like the previous model. This move is expected to drop pricing by a substantial margin.

Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale finds first Indian customer:

Ducati unveiled the Panigale V4 Speciale at this year’s EICMA motorcycle show. This ultra exotic bike is limited to 1500 units worldwide and costs upwards of half a crore in India. And one of these rare bikes already has made its way to India and into the home of one discerning customer. What makes the Panigale V4 Speciale so special?

