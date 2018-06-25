Motorcycle Mayhem This Week: Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launch Delayed, Ducati Multistrada 1260 Launch And More

With another week coming to a close, it's time to take a brief look at all the major and minor events that occurred in the world of motorcycles. This week saw Ducati grabbing multiple headlines, Royal Enfield delaying the launch of its 650 twins and Kawasaki launching the 2019 edition of the Ninja 1000.

Here's a quick refresher

Ducati Launches Multistrada 1260 and 1260S In India

The Italian marquee brought its flagship adventure-tourer, the Multistrada 1260 and the 1260S to our shores. The 1260 and the 1260S replaces the outgoing Multistrada 1200 and come with a premium price tag of Rs 15.99 lakh and 18.06 lakh, respectively. Although it looks pretty much the same as its predecessor, it manages to make less power than before. Sounds like a deal breaker, right? Not according to our review.

2019 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 Launched

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 was an already an attractive prospect, especially considering its jaw-dropping (in a good way) price tag thanks to it being assembled using SKD (semi-knocked down) kits. So, it’s no surprise that it became one of the most popular offerings from the Japanese brand. Going into the new year, Kawasaki has made the decision to keep things exactly the same way, quite literally. The Ninja 1000 remains exactly the same as before, barring the subtle update to the body graphics. While that is enough for critics to fume, its price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) has kept our mouths shut, and we're not complaining!

Royal Enfield Delays Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 Launch

It's no surprise that we've all been waiting for the Chennai-based manufacturer to launch its twin-cylinder bikes here. Initially unveiled at the 2017 EICMA show, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 were supposed to make their Indian debut sometime in the second quarter of this year. Now, a source close to the company has reported that the launch of both bikes may have been pushed to September or October this year. The decision was mainly taken to ensure the quality standards are on par with its competitors. The company also wants to double down on its distribution network well in advance to avoid delays in customer deliveries. Speaking of the twin-cylinder twins...

Royal Enfield Unveils Three Custom 650 Twins At Wheels And Waves 2018

While we're whiling our time away waiting for the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield has already showcased the two models at this year's Wheels and Waves 2018 festival in interesting forms. The Chennai-based manufacturer collaborated with custom bike builders to make three custom motorcycles based on the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Named 'Lock Stock', 'Rohini' and 'The Interceptor', the custom bikes feature pretty interesting additions on top of their base bikes. Don't know what we're talking about? Click here to know more.

Indian Motorcycle Starts Development On A Flat Track-inspired Street Bike

Indian Motorcycle’ flat track team, conveniently called the 'Wrecking Crew', has been wrecking all sorts of records this year. Now, wanting to bring their race-winning beast on to the road, and earn a bit of cash on the process, Indian Motorcycles have announced that it'll be launching the production version of the famed FTR 1200 next year. Considering the company's policy of bringing the majority of its products to India, we won't be surprised if this flat-tracker finds its way into er... Indian showrooms in India as well.

Harley-Davidson Offers Zero Per Cent Interest Rate On EMIs For Select Models

Yes, you read that right. The premium bike manufacturer from Milwaukee, US known for its premium lineup of highway mile munchers is now offering interest-free EMIs on the Street 750 and the Street Rod. Before you rush to your nearest H-D outlet, read our story to know more. An affordable way to own a Harley-Davidson, who would've thought? What's next, an electric Harley? Oh, wait...

Cleveland CycleWerks Delay Launch Till October

Manufacturer's delaying their upcoming products seems to be the flavour of the month. The latest culprit of this is Cleveland CycleWerks, who has pushed the launch of the Ace and Misfit till October. While the company hasn't given any explanation behind it, we suspect it might be due to a delay in setting up its dealership network in the country. Click here to know more.

KTM RC 200 Now Comes With New Paint

The KTM RC 200 is one of, if not the best value for money entry-level quarter-litre motorcycle in the country. To make it even sweeter, KTM has introduced a new MotoGP-inspired livery for the bike. The bike will now be offered in a black-and-orange paint scheme alongside the existing white paint option starting this month. Thankfully, the price remains unchanged at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

