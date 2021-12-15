Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

MoS Ajay Mishra Should Be Sacked If BJP Has Any Morality Left: Akhilesh Yadav

"The government is filling the coffers of the rich by targeting the poor," he alleged and accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of being anti-poor and anti-farmers.

MoS Ajay Mishra Should Be Sacked If BJP Has Any Morality Left: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav, President of the Samajwadi Party. | PTI Photo

Trending

MoS Ajay Mishra Should Be Sacked If BJP Has Any Morality Left: Akhilesh Yadav
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T23:20:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 11:20 pm

On Wednesday Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra should be immediately sacked If there is any morality left in the BJP.

"The BJP cannot save itself from the responsibility of murder of farmers in Lakhimpur. BJP men conspired and deliberately crushed farmers. The truth has come out," Yadav, who is taking out Samajwadi Vijay Yatra to woo voters for the assembly polls,  was quoted as saying in a party statement.

The SP and other opposition parties have stepped up demand for Mishra's removal after a court on Tuesday allowed the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with an attempt to murder charge as the inquiry team said it was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Related Stories

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Mishra's son is among those arrested in connection with the death of four farmers after a car ploughed into a group of protesters in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. "The SIT report has proved that farmers in Lakhimpur were killed as part of a conspiracy. The MoS home was involved in the conspiracy and he has no right to remain in his position," Yadav alleged.

''If it (BJP) has any morality left, it should immediately sack the MOS,'' the SP chief  said. Yadav claimed that as the assembly elections draw near, the "frustration and anger of the BJP" will increase. "Fearing defeat, BJP leaders from other states will also come to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The party also staged a protest outside the UP Assembly on the opening of the Winter Session to press for Mishra's resignation and raise issues of price rise and farmers' problems. "As the government needs a budget, it has summoned the session. It has nothing to do with the matter of people's interest. The BJP is misleading the people, " he said. He said that SP would deal with the problem of "bull and bulldozer" in Uttar Pradesh.

"The government is filling the coffers of the rich by targeting the poor," he alleged and accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of being anti-poor and anti-farmers.  "The people of Uttar Pradesh now want change. People stand with Samajwadis and this time the BJP will taste a historic defeat in 2022," he claimed. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow Winter Session Of Parliament Special Investigation Team (SIT) BJP Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Chief
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Cricket Controversy: Kohli Junks Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Cricket Controversy: Kohli Junks Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Jayanta Oinam / Test skipper contradicted BCCI president's claim that the cricket board had requested him not to step down as the captain of the T20 team.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement