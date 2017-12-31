The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:18 am National

More Than 90 Flights Affected After Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Visibility Drops To 50 Metres

Outlook Web Bureau
More Than 90 Flights Affected After Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Visibility Drops To 50 Metres
Twitter/ANI
More Than 90 Flights Affected After Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Visibility Drops To 50 Metres
outlookindia.com
2017-12-31T11:24:50+0530

Over 90 flights were affected this morning as visibility dropped to 50 metres due to dense fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, the heaviest this year.

While 54 domestic flights were delayed and 17 diverted to other airports, eleven international flights were delayed and 8 were diverted due to the dense fog, according to flight information available on the airport's website.

So far there have been 4 cancellations, including three domestic and one international flight, according to the information.

RK Jenamani, Director, IMD, Delhi area and IGI airport said, "Runway visibility since 5.30 am has been between 50-75 metres. This is so far the worst fog we have experienced this year."

Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-offs a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi - New Delhi Weather: Fog National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Out Of Rs 9,860 Crore Released Under Smart City Mission, Only Seven Per Cent Utilised: Govt Data
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters