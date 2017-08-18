LIVE : Outlook Speakout Awards Click Here!
18 August 2017

More Than 71,000 Arrested In Bihar Till Now Since The Enactment Of New Liquor Law

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-18T13:08:53+0530

Altogether 71,419 persons have been arrested under the new liquor law enacted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar in a year since its proclamation in April 2016, Principal Secretary of Excise and Prohibition Amir Subhani said in Patna.

The authorities also seized 8,52,452 litre of India Made Foreign Liquor, 5,60,770 litre of domestic brew and 11,617 litres of beer till April 14 this year.

Excise and Prohibition Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said told reporters that more intensive campaign would be launched in future.

Five persons have been convicted under Excise Act, 2016 so far. Out of this two each hailed from Jehanabad and West Champaran and one from Begusarai.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal said that 2,422 two-wheelers and 1,006 four-wheelers used in illegal liquor transportation were seized.

Besides, 408 private buildings and land and 83 commercial buildings were locked up after liquor was found there, Singhal said.

The ADG said that action was initiated against a total of 50 policemen in sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector ranks and 46 of constable rank.

Eighteen of these policemen have been dismissed from service.

