More Than 1600 Deaths In 12 Major Train Accidents Since 1988; The Chronology

January 21, 2017: At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured when engine and nine coaches of Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express jumped the tracks in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

December 28, 2016: At least 62 passengers were injured when 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Dehat district.

November 20, 2016: Over 100 passengers were killed and more than 200 injured when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh.

July 10, 2011: At least 70 passengers were killed and hundreds injured when 15 bogies of a speeding Delhi-bound Kalka Mail derailed.

May 28, 2010: At least 148 people were killed after the Gyaneshwari Express was derailed by Naxals in West Midnapore district of West Bengal.

September 9, 2002: 100 passengers were killed and 150 hurt after a bogie of Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express plunged into the Dhave river in Bihars Aurangabad district.

August 2, 1999: At least 290 passengers were killed after two trains carrying a total of 2,500 people collided at Gaisal in Assam.

November 26, 1998: At least 212 people were killed as the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with derailed coaches of the Frontier Mail near Khanna in Punjab.

September 14, 1997: 81 people were killed when five bogies of Ahmedabad-Howrah Express fell into a river in Bilaspur district of Madhya Pradesh.

August 20, 1995: 400 people were killed after the Puroshottam Express rammed into Kalindi Express near Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

April 18, 1988: At least 75 people were killed when the Karnataka Express derailed near Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

July 8, 1988: 107 were killed, when the Island Express plunged into Ashtamudi lake in Kerala. (PTI)