More Rain Predicted As Assam Remains Inundated, Bihar Makes Slow Recovery

The flood situation in Assam may take a turn for the worse as heavy rain is predicted in the eastern region tomorrow.



Bihar, meanwhile, continue to recover slowly.



The floods in Assam have claimed 158 lives so far this year, while 482 people have died in Bihar till August end.



The flooding hit over 1.5 crore people in Bihar, UP and Assam last month and caused massive damage to wildlife and property.



While the Assam administration reported improvement in the situation, the weatherman predicted heavy rain in some parts of the state.



Heavy downpour is in store for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka, it said.



Six districts remain flood-affected in Assam. The number of people battling the deluge increased from 45,000 to 62,356, said a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.



The affected districts are: Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Cachar. 148 villages and 6,141 hectares of agricultural land are inundated.



The Brahmaputra in Jorhar, the Dhansiri in Golaghat, the Jia bharali in Sonitpur and the Kushiara in Karimganj are flowing above the danger level.



Altogether 8,959 people are putting up in 21 relief camps set up in the affected districts.



The flood situation in Bihar inched closer to normal with waters receding from human habitations. However, 2,887 people are putting up in relief camps in 19 districts.



The deluge toll has plateaued at 514.



The Bihar disaster management department said 8,59,573 beneficiaries have so far received a flood assistance of Rs 6000 in their bank accounts from the government to meet their immediate household needs.



According to a MeT department bulletin, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may receive light rain tomorrow.

