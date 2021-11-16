Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Moral Policing: Two Karnataka College Students Attacked, Six Held

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while answering a question on rising cases of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada had stated that the responsibility lies with both parties and when sentiments are hurt there will be action and reactions

2021-11-16T11:33:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 11:33 am

Six persons have been arrested in connection with a moral policing case in the Surathkal town of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday late night, said the Surathkal police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prahlad, Prashanth, Guruprasad, Prateesh, Bharath and Sukesh. Mohammad Yasin, BSc student of Mukka Srinivas college and his classmate, a girl student belonging to another religion, were the victims.

Police said that Yasin was dropping the girl on his bike to her apartment at 10 p.m. The accused persons, who spotted them near the apartment, stopped them and inquired about the boy's name, and assaulted him for dropping the girl. They also threatened the girl and touched her inappropriately while assaulting Yasin. The victim later lodged a complaint against the accused persons. The police are investigating the matter.

It is to be recalled that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while answering a question on rising cases of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada had stated that the responsibility lies with both parties and when sentiments are hurt there will be action and reactions. The statement was condemned and various organisations and thinkers said Bommai's neutral comments would encourage those indulging in moral policing.

- With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Moral Police Investigation Karnataka CM Karnataka Police
