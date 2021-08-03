Revised Covishield Monthly Production Likely To be More Than 120 Million, Covaxin 58 Million: Health Minister

Citing information from the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said at the Rajya Sabha that the revised monthly production capacity of Covishield is likely to shot up to more than 120 million doses and of Covaxin to around 58 million doses by December.

This came from Mandaviya while he was responding to a question regarding the current capacity to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield in the country, and the expected capacity going forward from August to December 2021.

"As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month," the minister said in a written reply.

Further, the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology has launched 'Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission'.

The Mission is being implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Department of Biotechnology, the reply stated.

Under the Mission, facility augmentation of Bharat Biotech and one state public sector enterprise and 2 central public sector enterprises (PSEs) -- Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr -- for production of Covaxin have been supported.

In addition, technology transfer of Covaxin production to Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC), including Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd, led by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) of Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, has also been facilitated, the reply said.

Further, the Centre has also extended financial assistance to one of the domestic manufacturers for 'At-risk manufacturing', advance payment against the supply orders placed with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, besides streamlining regulatory norms for approval of vaccines, the reply added.

(With PTI Inputs)

