Momammad Hafeez Takes A Dig At Tainted Sharjeel Khan's Comeback, Creates Furore In Pakistan

Senior all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing. (More Cricket News)

Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debut in 2003, took a dig at Sharjeel on his Twitter account which has led to a debate on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s policy on allowing tainted players back in the national team.

Hafeez, in his post, said: "Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other 'Extra Talent' to represent Pakistan. Just Asking."

His tweet divided fans in Pakistan to react, with many asking also pointing out that Hafeez got "more opportunities than other deserving players".

Here are some reactions:

You were given more opportunities than other deserving players if you are talking about dignity and pride now why didn't you stop playing for pak a few years ago if you are too concerned#AakHafeezBhai — Mohsin (@Mohsin26582288) March 21, 2020

Dignity and Pride should be the standards to represent the country, but the most important standard should be the performance of a player and commitment to be a better player as well as better person

If someone has realized his mistakes & tries to be better, he should get chance — Muhammad Waseem (@m_waseem_86) March 21, 2020

You are right Hafeez bhai. Pakistan have to draw a line somewhere. We can’t keep welcoming corrupts. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 20, 2020

Then why you played along Amir? Double standard not allowed, That's it. — Arslan Rao (@RaoArsl4) March 20, 2020

Well well well, what have we got here. A guy who played 18 odd years, didn’t realise then that he was letting the country down with every single performance of his (at least 90%+), now suddenly realising country needs to set the moral standards on dignity and pride. — KB (@tvveet_kb) March 20, 2020

But you played with a lot of players with tainted past. Still do. Where was the dignity part then? — Adeel Azhar (@adeel_azhar) March 20, 2020

Love you Prof, heartening to see that your stance on Aamir return and now on Sharjeel is still the same. Now plz advise Qalandars to dump the Butt from the dressing room. Not sure how you are tolerating that fixer. — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) March 20, 2020

Yes, we should prefer Dignity and Pride..

Agree.

We should avoid these easy for sale talented players. — Usman Ghani (@osmania444) March 20, 2020

I am with you @MHafeez22 bhai . If england ignore kp to set example then why not us . it is request to PCB to stop allowing their fixers to represent Pakistan again — Ahmad Sidhu (@AhmadSidhu16) March 20, 2020

He had also resisted the comeback of Muhammad Aamir to the Pakistan camp some years back when the board recalled Aamir after he completed his five-year ban for spot-fixing.

Another former captain Ramiz Raja has also voiced his concerns over the worrying trend of giving tainted a lifeline.

Ramiz said the board needed to draw a line as far as corrupt players are concerned even if they have completed their bans.

Sharjeel competed his ban last August and made a comeback to cricket with his appearance in the Pakistan Super League where his form was under scrutiny.

The opener was banned for five years, with half of the ban suspended in late 2017, for his role in agreeing to spot fix a game in the PSL earlier that year. He and another Pakistan batsman, Khalid Latif were sent back home from Dubai from the 2017 edition.

Just on Friday, the PCB announced it had issued a show cause notice to another Test batsman, Umar Akmal, for breaching the anti-corruption code by not reporting approaches to spot-fix.

(With PTI inputs)