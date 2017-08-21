Molestor Asked To Pay For Self-Defence Training Of The Victim As Punishment

While delivering the punishment for a youth accused of molestation, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate(ACJM) of Bareilly imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 and said that three-fourth of the penalty amount should be spent on the victim's self-defence training.

According to a report by The Times of India, ACJM Yashwant Kumar Saroj said that such a decision will motivate other women to undergo such training.

Advertisement opens in new window

The magistrate told the newspaper:"This will motivate other women to undergo self-defence training to do away with their susceptibility of falling easy prey to anti-social elements in their day-to-day life."

The victim was also told that she will have to empower other women by teaching them self-defence training.

The judgement of the case was delivered on Saturday which was lodged in the year 2013. The accused had barged into the victim's house and molested her. After the latter's family members were alarmed the accused had left the place and warned them to not file a police complaint.

Earlier this year, the Delhi police organised a self-defence summer camp, with the sessions witnessing participants as young as five to those aged 50.

The camp, hosted by the Special Police Unit for Women and Children, commenced from May 24 and continued until June 9.

Advertisement opens in new window

As many as 6,094 women were trained in these camps. According to an officer, 976 boys had attended gender sensitisation training programmes.

Under the programme, the girls were being trained to make use of things like dupatta, pen, handbags to protect themselves from attacks.

(With PTI inputs)