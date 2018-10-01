The Hockey India on Monday selected Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad as the new president during the 8th Hockey India Congress and Elections held in New Delhi.

The former Secretary-General was elected unopposed, and he will take over from outgoing President Rajinder Singh as the boss of Hockey India, starting 1 October 2018.

While Gyanendro Ningombam of Manipur Hockey will take over as the Senior Vice President, Asima Ali of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand will take over each as Vice Presidents.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir's Rajinder Singh, who held the President's post after Mariamma Koshy had reached the retirement age earlier this year, has been elected as the new Secretary General and Tapan Kumar Das of Hockey Assam was re-elected as the Treasurer for a second term.

Former Indian women's team captain Asunta Lakra was entrusted with the responsibility of Joint Secretary along with Firoz Ansari of Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh of Hockey Rajasthan, M Renuka Lakshmi of Hockey Tamil Nadu and SVS Subramanya Gupta, currently the President of Hockey Karnataka, were all elected unopposed as Executive Members of HI.

RP Singh and Joydeep Kaur were re-appointed as Athlete Representatives after their nomination from the Executive Board was ratified in the Congress.

The list of 13 newly appointed Hockey India Executive Board members:

President: Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad

Sr. Vice President: Gyanendro Ningombam

Secretary-General: Rajinder Singh

Vice-Presidents: Asima Ali and Bhola Nath Singh

Treasurer: Tapan Kumar Das

Joint Secretary: Asunta Lakra and Firoz Ansari

Executive Board Member: Arti Singh, M Renuka Lakshmi and SVS Subramanya Gupta

(With PTI inputs)