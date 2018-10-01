﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad Becomes New Hockey India President

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad Becomes New Hockey India President

Former Indian women's team captain Asunta Lakra was entrusted with the responsibility of Joint Secretary along with Firoz Ansari of Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad Becomes New Hockey India President
Courtesy: Hockey India
Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad Becomes New Hockey India President
outlookindia.com
2018-10-01T14:32:35+0530
Related Stories

The Hockey India on Monday selected Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad as the new president during the 8th Hockey India Congress and Elections held in New Delhi.

The former Secretary-General was elected unopposed, and he will take over from outgoing President Rajinder Singh as the boss of Hockey India, starting 1 October 2018.

While Gyanendro Ningombam of Manipur Hockey will take over as the Senior Vice President, Asima Ali of Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey Jharkhand will take over each as Vice Presidents.

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir's Rajinder Singh, who held the President's post after Mariamma Koshy had reached the retirement age earlier this year, has been elected as the new Secretary General and Tapan Kumar Das of Hockey Assam was re-elected as the Treasurer for a second term.

Former Indian women's team captain Asunta Lakra was entrusted with the responsibility of Joint Secretary along with Firoz Ansari of Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh of Hockey Rajasthan, M Renuka Lakshmi of Hockey Tamil Nadu and SVS Subramanya Gupta, currently the President of Hockey Karnataka, were all elected unopposed as Executive Members of HI.

RP Singh and Joydeep Kaur were re-appointed as Athlete Representatives after their nomination from the Executive Board was ratified in the Congress.

The list of 13 newly appointed Hockey India Executive Board members:

President: Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad
Sr. Vice President: Gyanendro Ningombam
Secretary-General: Rajinder Singh
Vice-Presidents: Asima Ali and Bhola Nath Singh
Treasurer: Tapan Kumar Das
Joint Secretary: Asunta Lakra and Firoz Ansari
Executive Board Member: Arti Singh, M Renuka Lakshmi and SVS Subramanya Gupta

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hockey Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ready To Talk About CIA Hero Afridi Who Helped Nab Osama bin Laden: Pakistan To US
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters