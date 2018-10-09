Modi Hasn't Waived Even A Single Penny Of Farmers’ Loans: Rahul Gandhi

﻿
He declared that the Congress was going to form the new government in the state as its cadres were working hard and together to win.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Declaring that the Congress will form the next government in Rajasthan, party President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not waived a single penny of farmers' loans.

Addressing a rally in Dholpur, the home turf of BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, he said Modi did not utter a word on farmers' loans.

"A month before the elections, Raje said she will give free electricity to the farmers. I want to ask her what was she doing since the past four-and-a-half years," Gandhi said.

"Your Prime Minister has not waived even a single penny of the farmers' loans. When the opposition demands he waive off the loans, he does not utter a word."

He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the Rafale deal saying Modi gave the contract to a private company and not to a state-run entity "which generate jobs for thousands of engineers".

He also declared that the Congress was going to form the new government in the state as its cadres were working hard and together to win.

"The Congress is going to form a government here -- a government which will be of the poor, farmers, small businessmen, youths and party workers.

"Last time, I know the ministers did not pay much attention to the demands raised by the workers but I will assure you this time the doors of the Chief Minister and Ministers will be open for both the general public and the party workers. The party is working hard and together to win," he added.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place in a single phase on December 7.

The term of the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is set to expire on January 20, 2019.

(IANS)

 

 

