29 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:32 pm National

Modi Duping Youth And Farmers Of The Nation: Sonia Gandhi

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-PTI
outlookindia.com
2018-04-29T14:34:29+0530

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of duping the youth and the farmers of the nation.

Speaking at the 'Jan Aakrosh' rally organised at the Ramlila Ground here, she said: "Rapists are being shielded, unemployment level is high, farmers are committing suicide and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing nothing about it," the former Congress president said.

"Youth were promised two crore jobs. But nothing happened, they are still looking for jobs, and they know they have been betrayed by Modi Ji. Atrocities on woman have increased so much that even little girls are not safe and the culprits are being saved under this government," she added.

Further, Gandhi urged the nation to unite against the BJP regime as she believes that the country is going through a difficult time.

"Under the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, let us all pledge our commitment to the cause of saving our nation from the violent and hateful forces that are destroying India," she concluded.

(ANI)

