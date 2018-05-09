The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 May 2018 Last Updated at 11:30 am National

Modi And Amit Shah Worried About India's Future, Rahul Thinks About Himself: Smriti Irani On Congress Chief's Remark On PM Candidature

Outlook Web Bureau
Modi And Amit Shah Worried About India's Future, Rahul Thinks About Himself: Smriti Irani On Congress Chief's Remark On PM Candidature
File Photo
Modi And Amit Shah Worried About India's Future, Rahul Thinks About Himself: Smriti Irani On Congress Chief's Remark On PM Candidature
outlookindia.com
2018-05-09T11:31:55+0530

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remark about his PM candidature, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the Congress chief thinks about himself while Modi and Amit Shah are worried about India's future.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and (BJP chief) Amit Shah are worried about future of people of this country while Rahul Ji thinks about himself. He said if his party comes to power he will be the PM in 2019. A person who does not trust his own leadership and ability, how can he expect people to trust him?," Irani said while speaking at a public rally in Karnataka's Yedrami.

Earlier yesterday, Gandhi, on being asked if he will become the Prime Minister in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party after the 2019 general elections, said, "Yes, why not."

The general elections are due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Irani Rahul Gandhi Karnataka BJP. Congress National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Retired Assam School Teacher Speaks About Poor Roads, Minister Cuts Him Off
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters