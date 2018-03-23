MM Kalburgi Murder Case: Supreme Court Asks Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra To File Affidavits Within Four Weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra to file an affidavit in the scholar MM Kalburgi's murder case within four weeks.

The governmnet told the court that it was not keen on the NIA probe into the murder case as it is not a scheduled offence -- an offence doesn't come under the ambit of NIA Act.

Kalburgi, the former vice-chancellor of Hampi University and a well-known scholar and epigraphist, was shot dead at his residence in Kalyan Nagar in Dharwad, Karnataka, on August 30, 2015. Kalburgi was a Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer of old Kannada literature. He was born in Yaragal village in Vijayapura district of north Karnataka in 1938.

In January, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on a plea filed by Umadevi Kalburgi, the wife of Kalburgi, who demanded a SIT probe into the murder in 2015.

Kalburgi's wife had claimed in her plea to the Supreme Court that there was a similarity in pattern in murders of her husband, left-wing politician Govind Pansare and anti-superstition activist and Maharashtra's most vocal rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

