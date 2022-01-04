Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Mix & Match Of Covaxin, Covishield Elicits 4 Times Antibody Response, Says Study

Mix & Match Of Covaxin, Covishield Elicits 4 Times Antibody Response, Says Study
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown. | AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Trending

Mix & Match Of Covaxin, Covishield Elicits 4 Times Antibody Response, Says Study
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T19:58:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:58 pm

Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield as first and second doses or vice versa was found to be four times more effective, a study by city-based AIG Hospitals along with a team of researchers from the Asian Healthcare Foundation has said. The study was conducted to determine the safety profile of mixing Covishied and Covaxin along with checking the antibody response, a press release from AIG said on Monday.      

The most important finding of the study was that the Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies found in the mixed vaccine groups were significantly higher than the same-vaccine groups, D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals said. “Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies are the ones which kill the virus and reduce the overall infectivity. We found that when the first and second dose are of different vaccines, the Spike-protein antibody response is four times higher compared to two-dose of the same vaccine,” Dr. Reddy who is also among the researchers involved in the study said.      

The findings are particularly important when considering administering a third booster dose aiming to elicit robust antibody response and help in killing the virus, he said. Mixed doses can certainly boost these Spike-protein neutralizing antibodies and will enhance the vaccines’ effectiveness even against the Omicron variant,  Reddy added.       

Related Stories

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19; Total Infection In Capital Spikes To Over 4,000

The study results show that mixing of COVID-19 Vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) provide higher antibody response and is safe as well. Furthermore, AIG Hospitals has shared the data from the study with the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) to be considered as a reference study while deciding on the “Prevention” doses starting January 10.  A total of 330 healthy volunteers who were not vaccinated and had no history of COVID-19 infection were selected and screened for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies for the study. Out of  330, 44 participants were found to be seronegative, as they didn’t have COVID-19 related antibodies. 

“One of the incidental findings of the study is the seropositivity among the population. Eighty seven per cent participants who didn’t get vaccinated and never tested positive for COVID had the COVID-19 related antibodies. This means our population might have developed significant antibodies against the COVID because of the huge Delta wave that we endured,” Dr.Reddy said. The third COVID-wave led by the Omicron variant has started in India. Although the initial data indicates that this wave will be milder than the previous Delta one with less hospitalization, still a large section of the population might get affected, the release said. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

-With PTI Inputs 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Hyderabad covid vaccine Pandemic Omicron variant Covid 19 Covaxin Covishield
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement