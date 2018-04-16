The Website
16 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:24 pm National

'Missing' Army Man Joins Hizbul Mujahideen: Jammu And Kashmir Police

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
An army man who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier this month has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, police officials said today.

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the group yesterday, a police official said.

The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing.

The Army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the terror outfit.

According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.

PTI

