31 March 2018 Last Updated at 4:48 pm National

Minority Status Given To Lingayat To 'Polarise Votes': Amit Shah

Outlook Web Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday called the decision of the Karnataka government to give minority status to Lingayat community as a strategy to 'polarise votes'.

Addressing the media here, the BJP chief termed the step as a part of plan chalked out to stop their chief ministerial candidate B. S. Yeddyurappa from becoming the chief minister.

"This is a strategy to stop Yeddyurappa Ji from becoming Karnataka chief minister. They (Siddaramaiah government) want to polarise Lingayat votes but the community is aware of it. BJP will make its stance clear after polls," Shah said.

Shah said the Congress has become a 'symbol of corruption' and added that the people of Karnataka have made up their mind to change Siddaramaiah government.

The elections to the 224-Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12, while the counting of votes will take place on May 15.

ANI

Amit Shah Karnataka Politics BJP Congress

