17 April 2018

Minor Rape Victim Gets Parents Booked For Allegedly Forcing Her To Change Statement After Taking Bribe

The victim approached police on April 10 with help from her neighbours, following which a case was registered. Her mother was arrested but her father is on the run.
Representative Image- File
A 16-year-old girl has alleged that her parents tried to coax her into changing her statement in court after taking money from two men accused of raping her in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said today.

The victim approached police on April 10 with help from her neighbours, following which a case was registered. Her mother was arrested but her father is on the run.

She alleged that her parents forced her to change statement in court after taking Rs five lakh from the accused, police said.

She claimed that when she refused to listen to her parents, they beat her.

The girl had gone missing in August last year after which her parents had filed a police complaint. She returned after a week and told police that she was held captive. 

(PTI)

