Minor Allegedly Raped By CRPF Jawan In UP

A minor was allegedly raped by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday.

Following a complaint by the girl, the police nabbed the accused even as he blackmailed her by circulating her pictures on social media.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Chauhan, a jawan of the 160 Battalion CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rahul, who is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, had come to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, police also registered a case against the CRPF jawan. (ANI)