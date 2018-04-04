The Website
04 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:58 am Society

Minor Allegedly Raped By CRPF Jawan In UP

Following a complaint by the girl, the police nabbed the accused even as he blackmailed her by circulating her pictures on social media.
Outlook Web Bureau
A minor was allegedly raped by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Tuesday.

Following a complaint by the girl, the police nabbed the accused even as he blackmailed her by circulating her pictures on social media.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Chauhan, a jawan of the 160 Battalion CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul, who is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, had come to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, police also registered a case against the CRPF jawan. (ANI)

 

