06 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:30 pm National

Ministry Of Defence Website Hack: MHA Website Taken Down As Precautionary Measure

An official spokesperson said the National Informatics Centre, which hosts the MHA site, is upgrading the security system of the website leading to its temporary suspension.
Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2018-04-06T18:32:52+0530

The website of the home ministry has been temporarily taken down as part of extra precautions in the wake of the hacking of the defence ministry site.

An official spokesperson said the National Informatics Centre, which hosts the MHA site, is upgrading the security system of the website leading to its temporary suspension.

"The requested service is temporarily unavailable. Sorry for Inconvenience. It would be available soon," is the message that comes when one opens the MHA website.

The spokesperson said the move has been taken as part of extra precautions.

The MHA site was down soon after the news came that the defence ministry's website was hacked.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Home Ministry Cyber Security-Hacking etc National Reportage

