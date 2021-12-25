Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Minimum Temperature Dips At Most Places In Kashmir Valley

Barring Qazigund, the minimum temperature dipped across the valley on Friday night, the officials said.

Kashmir covered in snow. | PTI Photo

2021-12-25T20:46:50+05:30
Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 8:46 pm

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir dipped on Friday night, even as the weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate rains and snowfall in the Union Territory over two days from Sunday, officials said.

Barring Qazigund, the minimum temperature dipped across the valley on Friday night, the officials said. Srinagar recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius on Friday night – down from Thursday night's 2.4 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded the minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius – a degree up from Thursday night.

The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius compared to 2.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday night. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius – down from minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

While the MeT office ruled out any major snowfall as of now, it said there is a possibility of heavy snowfall up to one feet at isolated places over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir during this period. Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on Tuesday.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). 

-With PTI Inputs

