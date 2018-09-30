﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cop Killed In Militant Attack At Police Station In Kashmir

Cop Killed In Militant Attack At Police Station In Kashmir

The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
Cop Killed In Militant Attack At Police Station In Kashmir
File Photo
Cop Killed In Militant Attack At Police Station In Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2018-09-30T08:39:29+0530

A policeman died on Sunday morning in a militant attack at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, news agency ANI reported.

Militants opened indiscriminate fire on the police station in south Kashmir early on Sunday, the official said.

The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, he said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Terror Attack Police & Security Forces National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indrani Mukerjee Discharged From JJ Hospital, Was Admitted Due To Hypotension
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters