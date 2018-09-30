A policeman died on Sunday morning in a militant attack at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, news agency ANI reported.

#UPDATE #jammukashmir: Policeman who was injured in terror attack on a police station in Shopian has succumbed to injuries. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/eJ6cyRZifG — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Militants opened indiscriminate fire on the police station in south Kashmir early on Sunday, the official said.

The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, he said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)