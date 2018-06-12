The Website
12 June 2018 National

Militants Attack Police Guard Post In Pulwama, 2 Cops Killed

The incident took place in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama.
Outlook Web Bureau
Militants Attack Police Guard Post In Pulwama, 2 Cops Killed
Militants Attack Police Guard Post In Pulwama, 2 Cops Killed
Militants on early Tuesday attacked police guard post at a court complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama killing two policemen. 

A police spokesman said the militants fired indiscriminately at the guard post, who were on duty at the Pulwama district court, wounding three policemen. They were moved to the hospital where two of them succumbed to injuries. While a third one is being treated for the injuries.

"An exchange of fire took place after terrorists attacked a police guard post in the wee hours of Tuesday morning," officials quoted as saying.

The cops killed in the attack have been identified as Ghulam Rasool Lone and  Ghulam Hassan. And the injured have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad.

According to the reports, the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

 

