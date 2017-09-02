Militants Attack Police Bus In J&K, 1 Cop Killed, 3 Injured

Militants on Friday opened fire on a police bus on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Pantha Chowk area here, killing a policeman and injuring three others.

The bus carrying personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police came under fire from the militants in the evening. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan, a police official said.

Four policemen were injured in the attack. They were rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment here, where Head Constable Kishan Lal succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The condition of the three others is stable, he said. (PTI)