The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 September 2017 Last Updated at 9:25 am National

Militants Attack Police Bus In J&K, 1 Cop Killed, 3 Injured

Outlook Web Bureau
Militants Attack Police Bus In J&K, 1 Cop Killed, 3 Injured
Representative Image/FILE
Militants Attack Police Bus In J&K, 1 Cop Killed, 3 Injured
outlookindia.com
2017-09-02T09:37:25+0530

Militants on Friday opened fire on a police bus on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Pantha Chowk area here, killing a policeman and injuring three others.

The bus carrying personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police came under fire from the militants in the evening. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan, a police official said.

Four policemen were injured in the attack. They were rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment here, where Head Constable Kishan Lal succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The condition of the three others is stable, he said. (PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Police & Security Forces National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : One Terrorist Killed During Encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters