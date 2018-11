Militants on Friday attacked the house of a Congress leader in Tral town of Pulwama district with a grenade, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at the house of Congress leader Surinder Singh Channi in Monghama village of Tral area on Friday, the police said.

"The grenade exploded in the compound of the house. No damage was, however, caused to anybody," the police added.

IANS