Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Speaks Up About His Recent Wedding To Radha Patil

Recently Abhishek Gunaji, the son of famous Bollywood veteran actor Milind Gunaji and Rani Gunaji, got married to his long-time girlfriend, Radha Patil. The lovely couple had a private wedding in a quiet temple in Walawal, Malvan. After enjoying the scenic landscapes of Malvan for their wedding, the couple gave a starry reception bash at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End last evening.

The who's who of the Bollywood and Marathi film fraternity along with the political industry attended the lavish reception. The celebrations included a lot of fanfare, music and indulging experiences. Celebs and public figures like Jackie Shroff, Aditya Thackeray, Rohit Rajendra Pawar, Ranjit Pawar, Govind Nihalani, Satish Shah, Spruha Joshi and Subodh Bhave attended the reception event to bless the happy couple.

Abhishek Gunaji was ecstatic to mark his new beginnings with his wife Radha Patil. Talking about the same, he said, "A hearty thanks to all the friends and family who made this evening special. It couldn't have been better."

When asked about his father, the veteran actor Milind Gunaji, he said, “My father has always supported my choices and encouraged me to pursue my dreams. He was the most supportive when I decided to make a switch from my IT tech background to pursue a career in filmmaking. His only insistence being that I give it my best. This holds true even when it comes to marriage and interpersonal relationships.”

The proud father, Milind Gunaji spoke up about getting a new member to the family. He said, "Radha is more like a daughter to us than a daughter-in-law. All our friends and family are truly thrilled to welcome her as a part of the family. Due to Covid-19 protocols, we could only have our closest friends and family members join the celebration but the evening was truly special for us."

Abhishek Gunaji went to add some more about what he has imbibed from his father. He said, “Always strike the right balance between your public and private life. He has always managed to do it very effectively and that was the whole idea behind having an intimate Temple wedding and a Reception for everyone in Mumbai.”

Weddings are said to be magical as they are remembered throughout one’s life. Talking from his experience, Abhishek Gunaji said, “Mangalashtaka sung during the garland exchange ceremony (would be the most special moment). Although I have heard them in the past, the verses and music overwhelmed me since it made me realise what an important step I'm taking in my life with someone I love.”