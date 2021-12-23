Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Speaks Up About His Recent Wedding To Radha Patil

Veteran Bollywood actor Milind Gunaji’s son got hitched recently. The young filmmaker and the proud father give some insights into this special occasion in their lives.

Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Speaks Up About His Recent Wedding To Radha Patil
Milind Gunaji's Son Abhishek Gunaji's Wedding Reception | Instagram

Trending

Milind Gunaji’s Son Abhishek Gunaji Speaks Up About His Recent Wedding To Radha Patil
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T00:02:06+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 12:02 am

Recently Abhishek Gunaji, the son of famous Bollywood veteran actor Milind Gunaji and Rani Gunaji, got married to his long-time girlfriend, Radha Patil. The lovely couple had a private wedding in a quiet temple in Walawal, Malvan. After enjoying the scenic landscapes of Malvan for their wedding, the couple gave a starry reception bash at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End last evening.

The who's who of the Bollywood and Marathi film fraternity along with the political industry attended the lavish reception. The celebrations included a lot of fanfare, music and indulging experiences. Celebs and public figures like Jackie Shroff, Aditya Thackeray, Rohit Rajendra Pawar, Ranjit Pawar, Govind Nihalani, Satish Shah, Spruha Joshi and Subodh Bhave attended the reception event to bless the happy couple.

Abhishek Gunaji was ecstatic to mark his new beginnings with his wife Radha Patil. Talking about the same, he said, "A hearty thanks to all the friends and family who made this evening special. It couldn't have been better."

When asked about his father, the veteran actor Milind Gunaji, he said, “My father has always supported my choices and encouraged me to pursue my dreams. He was the most supportive when I decided to make a switch from my IT tech background to pursue a career in filmmaking. His only insistence being that I give it my best. This holds true even when it comes to marriage and interpersonal relationships.”

The proud father, Milind Gunaji spoke up about getting a new member to the family. He said, "Radha is more like a daughter to us than a daughter-in-law. All our friends and family are truly thrilled to welcome her as a part of the family. Due to Covid-19 protocols, we could only have our closest friends and family members join the celebration but the evening was truly special for us."

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Abhishek Gunaji went to add some more about what he has imbibed from his father. He said, “Always strike the right balance between your public and private life. He has always managed to do it very effectively and that was the whole idea behind having an intimate Temple wedding and a Reception for everyone in Mumbai.”

Weddings are said to be magical as they are remembered throughout one’s life. Talking from his experience, Abhishek Gunaji said, “Mangalashtaka sung during the garland exchange ceremony (would be the most special moment). Although I have heard them in the past, the verses and music overwhelmed me since it made me realise what an important step I'm taking in my life with someone I love.”

Tags

Prateek Sur Milind Gunaji Abhishek Gunaji Rani Gunaji Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘83’: Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar To Mohinder Amarnath – Here’s What They All Are Upto!

‘83’: Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar To Mohinder Amarnath – Here’s What They All Are Upto!

Tom Holland On His Funny Goof Up In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Jimmy Shergill: It’s Easy To Think That Actors Have It All; We All Have To Work To Earn Money

Tillotama Shome Says Director Tried To Darken Her Skin For Role In Hollywood Film

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket

Raveena Tandon Speaks About How Spurious News Reports Harm Celebrities And Their Families

Prabhas Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' Trailer Released At A Grand Event In Hyderabad

Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Break Up With Rohman Shawl; Says, 'The Relationship Was Long Over'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Purab Kohli: I Never Thought I Could Be A Part Of Keanu Reeves Starrer 'Matrix' Franchise

Purab Kohli: I Never Thought I Could Be A Part Of Keanu Reeves Starrer 'Matrix' Franchise

5 Key Takeaways From 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Teaser

5 Key Takeaways From 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' Teaser

Tis The Season Of Love And Awareness, Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Opens About Anxiety

Tis The Season Of Love And Awareness, Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Opens About Anxiety

Urfi Javed: I Will Never Marry A Muslim Guy

Urfi Javed: I Will Never Marry A Muslim Guy

Read More from Outlook

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket

Arijit Ghosh / India’s famous victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against mighty West Indies at Lord’s inspired the Bollywood movie 83.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement