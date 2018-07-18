MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra District, Pilot Killed

A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, killing the pilot.

The accident took place at 1:21pm. The aircraft was on a routine sortie.

MiG-21 Indian aircraft coming from Punjab's Pathankot crashes in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. Pilot is missing. Rescue team on the way.

The aircraft, which had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab, crashed in Mehra Palli village in Kangra .

A court of inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident.

In June this year, a pilot died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar jet crashed in Kucth’s Mundra region.

In April, an unmanned Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed in Gujarat. In the same month, four people suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following a collision with an iron girder while landing at the helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)